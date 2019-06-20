Eva Longoria had 'best year' with son

By Bang

Eva Longoria has had the "best year" of her life because of her son Santiago, who has just turned one.

Photo: Instagram

The former 'Desperate Housewives' actress and her husband José Bastón's son Santiago turned one on Wednesday and the 44-year-old star turned a touching tribute to the little boy for all the "magical" time they have spent together.

She wrote on Instagram: "When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y'all he's not a baby anymore, he's a toddler!

"This past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical.

"Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy!" she continued. "Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!"

Eva then shared another photo of her son because she admitted she'd found it impossible to choose her favourite.

She wrote: "There are just sooooo many photos from this year that I can't post just one! Happy birthday my sweet baby boy!"

A number of Eva's famous friends shared their birthday greetings for the tot.

Gabrielle Union simply added a string off heart emojis to the actress' first post, while Ricky Martin shared sunshines and a party popper.

Melanie Griffith commented: Happy Birthday Santiago!! Happy Birthday Mama Eva!! I love you!"

Brooke Shields posted: "Happy happy happy birthday sweet, delicious boy!"

The brunette beauty previously vowed not to share photos of her child on social media but recently admitted he did so many "cute" things, she couldn't resist sharing them with her fans.

She said: "It's so funny because before he was born my husband and I said, 'We're not going to post too much. We're going to keep that life private.' And every day I'm like, 'I have to post this! This is so cute!'

"Yeah, that totally went out the window."