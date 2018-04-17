Eva Longoria 'nervous' about giving birth

Eva Longoria is "excited but nervous" to welcome her first child with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston.

The 43-year-old actress is expecting a son with her husband José 'Pepe' Baston in a matter of weeks, and has said that her nerves are growing just as quickly as her baby is.

She said: "[I'm] excited but nervous. Nervous, excited, emotional."

The 'Desperate Housewives' star won't be alone in the hospital as members of her family are travelling to witness the birth, although she does admit she won't have them all in the delivery room with her.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: "They won't be in the delivery room but they'll be there."

It comes after Eva recently revealed that she was finding pregnancy "hard".

She said: "Everything's uncomfortable. It's not just your belly - everything gets bigger. I've never seen my thighs so big, and my boobs, they're in the way of everything. It's hard."

Despite feeling uncomfortable, the 'Over Her Dead Body' actress claimed being pregnant makes her feel empowered.

She said: "Having my life now with my son and living it with him is great. When I'm directing he is with me, at the Golden Globes he is with me. [It] makes me very happy."

And Eva has also shared her hope that her son will learn to "applaud and honour" feminism when he grows up, because she believes the world needs "more good men".

She said: "We have this wonderful wave of future feminists coming into this world with a different view of what this global community we live in should look like. I'm so excited that I'm having a boy because I think the world needs more good men. This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women and I think it's important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honour it."