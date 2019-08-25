Eva Longoria's stepson chose baby name

By Bang

Eva Longoria's 15-year-old stepson chose her baby's name, Santiago.

The 44-year-old actress and her husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston - who has Natalia and twins Mariana and José with ex-wife Natalia Esperón - welcomed their first child into the world 14 months ago, and the former 'Desperate Housewives' star knew she wanted the tot to have a name beginning with S so she "fell in love" with Santiago as soon as it was suggested to her.

She told Britain's OK! Magazine: "Pepe has three kids so I'm a stepmum to three beautiful children. Jose, who is 15, said to us, 'What about Santiago?' And I fell in love with it.

"I was looking for 'S' names. My family is Spanish and that's a very common name in the north of Spain so it all worked out."

While the 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' actress admitted having a baby has been "life changing", she is cherishing every moment of parenthood and thinks she was right to wait until later in life because she's better equipped now.

She said: "It is beautiful. Of course, it's life changing. Everyone says it is life changing - but it really is!

"Age wasn't ever a factor for me. I never put pressure on myself.

"I am really happy that I was established in my career and that I'm way more patient now.

"For me, children are always a product of love and Santi's a product of how much Pepe and I love each other."

When Eva met her husband, she was "single and happy" but knew instantly he was the right partner for her.

She said: "We met through a mutual friend. IT was the first time in my life that I was single and happy.

"But when I pet Pepe, I finally met my equal - intellectually, emotionally and financially.

"We didn't need anything from each other, we wanted to be with each other. He's a beautiful soul.

"He's probably the kindest human being I know.

"Everybody falls in love with Pepe."