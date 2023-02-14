42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage Days

By WAM

SHARJAH, 14th February, 2023 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has announced the 20th Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) will take place from March 1st to 21st with the theme "Heritage and Creativity."

The event will be held in 12 cities in the Emirate of Sharjah and will include participation from 42 Arab and foreign countries, as well as 40 government agencies.

During a press conference, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairperson of SIH and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for SHD, emphasised the significance of the event in showcasing the beauty of Emirati heritage and consolidating its values, traditions, and customs.

The guest of honour for this year's event is Hungary, and Austria is a distinguished guest.

The SHD will host a variety of cultural activities, including dances, performances, arts, and exhibitions. Additionally, several Arab, Islamic, and international organisations will also be participating, including UNESCO and ISESCO.

The event will also feature a children's village, with activities for kids, as well as a variety of cultural, academic, and entertainment programmes.

The event was attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Abu Bakr Al Kindi, General Coordinator of SHD, and a group of dignitaries, officials, and media representatives.

