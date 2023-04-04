Al Quoz incubator programme: Inspiring workshops for creative projects

By E247

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has revealed the Al Quoz Creative Zone incubator programme taking place from 11 April to 17 May 2023 with a wide range of workshops and activities aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and talent and enhancing the strength of the cultural and creative industries in Dubai. This is in line with the vision aimed at cementing Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects and Events Department at Dubai Culture, stressed the importance of the steps taken by the Authority through the Al Quoz Creative Zone to support creatives by providing all requirements that enable them to express their ideas and projects, saying: "Al Quoz Creative Zone is characterised by its variety of creative models and inspiring ideas that contribute to achieving the dreams of talent and turning them into reality. At Dubai Culture, through the incubator programme, we seek to provide an appropriate and stimulating creative ecosystem for entrepreneurs. Through a series of workshops, we aim to motivate emerging entrepreneurs and provide them with the basics of planning to achieve their goals, ensuring the development of their projects and ideas, introducing them to business models, marketing strategies, methods of launching projects, and the feasibility of opportunities. This all comes within the framework of cementing Dubai's position and the uniqueness of its environment and its suitability for creatives in all fields.”

During April and May 2023, Al Quoz Creative Zone will witness the incubator programme that includes ten varied workshops that enable creatives and entrepreneurs to present and introduce their ideas, and discuss their project plans with a group of experts who will shed light through specialised workshops on methods of designing business plans and creative thinking, how to turn ideas into successful commercial projects, the process of identifying target audiences, and choosing partnership models, among others.

In May and September 2023, the zone will also witness the ‘Makers’ Exchange' with the goal to enrich the experience and knowledge of members of the creative manufacturers’ community, deepen communication between them, benefit from activities and present global best industry practices. As well, it is meant to identify manufacturer needs by organising field visits to their sites to see their working methods and their implementation of project plans.

Also in those months, project owners, investors, and visitors to Quoz Creative Zone will be able to experience PechaKucha presentations, a presentation method that allows the display of 20 electronic slides, each of which is allocated only 20 seconds, for interesting, concise presentations.

Dubai Culture has begun preparations for the inaugural Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Summit that will be held in October 2023 to provide entrepreneurs and talent opportunities to meet with key industry leaders, and attend keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking and mentoring opportunities, in addition to discussing the set of challenges facing those working in the cultural and creative industries. There will also be the chance to pitch their ideas within a competition aimed at empowering them, developing their ideas and ensuring the growth of their businesses. The two-day summit is expected to witness the attendance of a number of VIPs, creatives, entrepreneurs and those looking for investment opportunities in Dubai.

