By E247

Arab musicians bring a distinctive flavour to the Dubai Metro Music Festival with their intricate mix of traditional and contemporary styles

Held as part of the #DubaiDestinations - #DubaiArtSeason campaign, Festival attracts large crowds at Dubai Metro stations

Festival celebrates the diversity and richness of Arab music and culture and showcases Dubai’s inclusive spirit and creative vibrance



The third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, which commenced on 6 March, has brought together a unique group of innovative musicians from across the Arab world to perform at five metro stations in Dubai.

The week-long celebration of global music organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), from 6-12 March, is aligned with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to create a vibrant environment in the emirate for art, music and culture to flourish. The Festival forms part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign focused on highlighting the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason.

Amina Taher, Senior Executive, Marketing, Brand Dubai, said: “The Dubai Metro Music Festival is a true celebration of music and cultural diversity. It provides a wonderful opportunity for extremely talented Arab musicians to showcase their talent and share their culture with a diverse audience. It's exciting to see how the Festival celebrates the diversity and richness of Arab music while also showcasing Dubai’s inclusive spirit and creative vibrance.”

In one of the stunning performances by Arab musicians, Egyptian artist and puppeteer Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar delighted audiences with a unique puppet show that seamlessly blends music and visuals to transport viewers back in time to the iconic singer Umm Kalthum’s performances. Bakkar's ability to blend traditional cultural elements with modern puppetry techniques created a truly one-of-a-kind performance at the Festival.

Bakkar expressed his joy at the opportunity to share his art with the world. "It is a true honour to perform at the Dubai Metro Music Festival," he said. "I hope my performance helps to keep the legacy of Umm Kalthum alive and inspires a new generation of artists here in Dubai."

Eman Al Raeesi, an accomplished Emirati pianist and electrical guitarist, enchanted audiences with her performance on the electric guitar. Her unique and innovative approach to music made her stand out at the Festival.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my music with the people of Dubai. Music is a powerful medium for creative expression, and it has the ability to touch the hearts of people of diverse backgrounds. The Dubai Metro Music Festival is a wonderful platform for musicians like me, and I’m so grateful to be among the musicians performing here," said Al Raeesi.

Self-taught Saudi musician Shadi L. Harbi captivated audiences at the Festival with his dazzling performance on the oud. Blending traditional Middle Eastern and contemporary styles, his unique performance on the traditional instrument earned him wide praise.

"I am honoured to perform at the Dubai Metro Music Festival and share my passion for the oud with the world," L. Harbi said. "I hope my music inspires others to explore the beauty of the instrument and the rich cultural heritage it represents."

Other Arab musicians wowing audiences at the Festival this year include Marcel Ghrayeb, a Lebanese music performer and music composer, who is playing the ‘Santur’, an ancient instrument; Radi Saiqalli from Jordan, who is playing the harmonica; and Iraqi-Canadian Lara Zaid, a young musician who is playing classical pieces on the Qanun ( a traditional string instrument).

Over 20 musicians from the UAE, the region and across the world are performing at the Dubai Metro Music Festival. Performances are staged at five Dubai Metro stations - Union, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman, Financial Centre, and Sobha Realty- from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm. All the performances are rotated across the week-long festival to cover the five metro stations.

To view the full schedule of live performances, please visit the following link: https://branddubai.ae/pdf/DMMF_2023_Schedules.pdf

