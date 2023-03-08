By E247

22 creatives presented visions of the country's future

Dubai Culture and Dubai Future Foundation honour Emirati Futurism Award winners



• Hala Badri: ‘The award supports Dubai Culture's commitment to creating a competitive environment for creatives.’

• Khalfan Belhoul: ‘This sheds light on creative talent and enhances their contribution to the process of designing the future.’



Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Dubai Future Foundation have honoured the winners of the Emirati Futurism Award, which aims to motivate creative talent and innovative ideators to present their perceptions and visions of the country's future, in support of its global leadership aspirations and preserve its values, traditions and culture.

This came during a ceremony held at Etihad Museum, honouring 22 winners, divided into the award’s seven categories. In the ‘Architecture & Urbanism’ category, Aya Muhammad and Jumana Muhammad won first place, followed by Yara Salama and then Nella Carolina. Noura Al Serkal and her colleague Ahmed Al Attar won in ‘Fashion & Jewelry’, followed by Nahir Zain and Azhar Aziz Al-Bayati. In the field of ‘Film & Animation’, Anas Muhammad came in first place, with Muhammad Al-Hardan second, and Rohit Jagadesha third.

As for the ‘Photography & Graphic Design category, Alexandra won, while Donelle Gummeran took second place, and Dana Al-Khatib and Nada Al-Dash came in third. In ‘Music and Performing Arts’, Faisal Al-Malik and Amira Tajdeen won, while Philip Jamal and Aline Vazquez took the second and third places. For the ‘Product & Industrial design’ category, Aya Khourifi claimed the top prize, with second place going to Mohamed Neuer, followed by Romain Lalier.

Hala Badri affirmed the importance of developing cultural and creative industries, and empowering talent to contribute to consolidating the presence of local culture globally using innovative methods, saying: “Through the Emirati Futurism Award, we celebrate a group of creatives who presented qualitative ideas capable of highlighting the UAE's ambitions and its quest for global leadership.”

Badri added: “The award generated high competition among talents who sought to show their various capabilities. This shows the sustainability of the creative development process in the country, and fulfils Dubai Culture's commitments aimed at creating a competitive environment that motivates creatives to continue presenting their visions for the UAE’s future and global position.”

Badri stressed that Dubai has, and always will, contribute to supporting talent through its initiatives and strategies, adding: “It is crucial to support and empower talent, especially youth, and develop their skills and capabilities, by creating an educational environment capable of attracting them to advance the local creative scene, in line with Dubai's cultural vision to cement its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Khalfan Belhoul said: “The Emirati Futurism Award signifies the importance of spotlighting creative talents, giving them the opportunity to contribute to Dubai and the UAE’s future foresight, which is supported by the leadership’s confidence in youth talents and their creative abilities.”

Belhoul added: “Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has become a global hub for culture, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship, and a global destination for future shaping. The partnership between Dubai Culture and the Dubai Future Foundation is integral to designing the UAE’s future, while preserving its culture and heritage.”

