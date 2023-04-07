Dubai Culture and Nikon Middle East launch competition to document beauty of Dubai

By E247

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in cooperation with Nikon Middle East, a world leader in optics and imaging, and under the support of the Sikka Platform, has launched a photography competition, under the theme ‘Shades of Dubai,' to provide a platform for emerging photography enthusiasts and professionals in the UAE to highlight their creativity and develop their talents and hone their skills, specifically in the fields of photography and creative production.

The competition invites all emerging photographers and those interested in the art of photography aged 15 and above to submit photographs they have previously taken with their cameras for a chance to participate in the competition. A specialised jury comprising a representative of Dubai Culture, a representative of Nikon and Indian photographer Dr Mukesh Batra will select a number of photographers to employ their artistic visions in documenting Dubai's beauty through the camera lens, and providing inspiring shots that highlight its cityscapes and attractive cultural landmarks. Nikon will loan selected artists professional cameras and tripods for the competition.

This competition aims to attract talented photographers for an opportunity to hone their skills and reach professional standards, as well as consolidating the importance of photography as an impactful creative visual art. It also fits the framework of Dubai Culture's efforts aimed at cementing Dubai's position as a vibrant cultural and tourist destination with ultra-modern landmarks and scenic landscapes worth visiting, which contribute to the emirate's tourism industry.

The participating artists will have a valuable opportunity to display their photos in the ‘Shades of Dubai’ exhibition held by the well-known Indian photographer, Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr Batra’s® group of companies. The exhibition is scheduled to be organised in summer 2023 at Al Safa Art and Design Library to showcase a set of photographs that Dr Batra took during his exploratory trips in the UAE, driven by his passion for photography, in addition to his profession as a homeopathic doctor.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “By launching this competition in partnership with Nikon, we aspire to discover, nurture, and support talents in the photographic arts in order to achieve future excellence and leadership in this field locally, regionally and globally, helping us cement Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent as well as the global capital of the creative economy.”

Bin Kharbash added: “This competition is an opportunity for photographers to shed light on Dubai's treasures and beauty through new eyes. We invite photography enthusiasts to participate and unleash their creativity in front of a wide audience."

Narendra Menon, Managing Director of Nikon Middle East FZE, said: “At Nikon, we are keenly aware of the role that imagery plays in creating, shaping, and celebrating culture. As the leading innovator in the field of optics, Nikon’s role has always been to provide artists the tools and the knowledge that they need to fully manifest their artistic vision and create without limits. Our partnership with Dubai Culture represents the coming together of art and capability; imagination and technique; ambition and skill. We look forward to seeing all of the masterful entries that are sure to come out of this competition, and to all of our amazing collaborations with Dubai Culture in the near future.”

