Dubai Culture promotes the music sector to enhance Dubai's attractiveness

• Hala Badri: The industry highlights Dubai's cultural diversity and supports its cultural and creative industries

• Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak: This initiative will not only protect and compensate music creators, but it will launch and elevate careers for a community filled with so much potential

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Music Nation Copyrights Management and DGMC Production, with the aim of supporting Dubai’s music sector and raising it to international levels. This aids the authority's efforts to preserve the emirate's position and global leadership, and to contribute to the development of local musical and creative competencies.

Dubai Culture will work with these Dubai-based partners to develop commercial music business in the emirate, by exchanging knowledge and insights, and strengthening relationships and professional communication in the fields of culture, arts and music. There will be collaboration to ensure that these business structures support the success of said local industries, in addition to creating a special system to benefit from the expertise of Music Nation and DGMC.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector because of its positive impact on enhancing the cultural and creative industries ecosystem in Dubai, saying: “Dubai Culture harnesses all its capabilities to upgrade the cultural and artistic sector in the city, and to increase its weight by developing a set of initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the work of creatives, in addition to attracting talent working in this sector and motivating them to establish their businesses here.”

Badri added: “The MoU with Music Nation and DGMC falls within the framework of empowering the emirate's creative economy, and unifies efforts in supporting entrepreneurs and other individuals and raising the efficiency of the local music and artistic production sector, in order to achieve Dubai's cultural vision of becoming a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Badri expressed her happiness with this partnership, adding: “Dubai realised early on the importance of the music sector and its ability to highlight its cultural diversity and turn it into an attractive destination for creative talent. Such a bolstering of national expertise will ensure the sustainability and vitality of this market." She praised at the same time the efforts made to support and qualify local musicians and help them to achieve their ambitions.

Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairwoman of both Music Nation and DGMC, said: “We are proud to establish this public-private partnership with Dubai Culture. Music Nation and DGMC, together with our renowned international partners, will deliver state-of-the-art copyright protection, distribution, and advanced recording facility infrastructure to ignite Dubai’s music economy and establish Dubai as a leading Music City. This partnership will provide the platform for creatives to shape sustainable and fulfilling careers in all aspects of the music industry.”

According to the MoU, Dubai Culture will work with its partners to develop joint action plans that enrich the local music scene, in addition to cooperating in organising a set of educational initiatives, programmes and workshops aimed at supporting Emirati and regional songwriters, developing their capabilities and refining their skills.

