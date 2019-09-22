Emmy nominees in key categories

By AFP

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 71st Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" received a record-breaking 32 nominations this year, the most ever by a drama series in a single year.

So far, it has won 10 awards in technical categories, handed out before the main gala.

Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was a distant second with 20 nominations. So far, it has six wins in minor categories.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX)

"Succession" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"Veep" (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House Of Cards"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Michael Kelly, "House Of Cards"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Colman, "Fleabag"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)

"Brexit" (HBO)

"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)

"King Lear" (Amazon)

"My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"

Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"

John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Michael K Williams, "When They See Us"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"

Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Top five programs with most overall nominations:

"Game of Thrones" - 32

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20

"Chernobyl" - 19

"Saturday Night Live" - 18

"Barry" - 17

"Fosse/Verdon" - 17

Top five platforms with most overall nominations:

HBO: 137

Netflix: 118

NBC: 58

Amazon Prime Video: 47

CBS: 43

Top programs with most wins so far (after last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, featuring technical awards and guest actors):

"Game of Thrones": 10

"Chernobyl": 7

"Free Solo": 7

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel": 6

"Love, Death & Robots": 5