By Emirates247

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) organised a two-day ‘Gibran Khalil Gibran Days’ event, celebrating the highly acclaimed Lebanese writer, poet, and artist “Kahil Gibran”. This event is part of MBRL’s events’ programme dedicated to enriching Arabic language and preserving the Arab cultural heritage.



The event kickstarted with a discussion over the Broken Wings novel, featuring Mrs. Shaza Shalak, who put a spotlight on Gibran’s life and shared a summary of the novel, highlighting its significance and literary value. The session also touched upon the novel’s artistic characteristics related to time, place, characters, style, narration, and manifestations of sadness, as well as its approach to social conflict and the status of women.



Day two of the event saw a panel discussion on the ‘Figures & Words in the Life of Gibran Khalil Gibran’, which was moderated by Dr. Badia Al-Hashemi with the participation of Dr. Youssef Hatini, lecturer in the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), and Film writer and director Mr. Kazim Fayad.



During the discussion, Dr. Hatini highlighted Gibran’s prolific literary and artistic creativity and his multiple critical, artistic, and philosophical references. The event also showcased Gibran’s perspectives that are reflected throughout his various writings and portraits, along with addressing the reasons behind Gibran’s worldwide reputation as a renowned writer and artist.



Mr. Kazim Fayad emphasised how strength and firmness are echoed in Gibran’s rhetoric, such as “Cry, grieve, that is your right, but never break”, “Beware of your memories; pain visits you once, but you never cease to visit it.” Fayad also discussed affection in the eyes of Gibran, putting forward some of his quotes for discussion.



Day two wrapped up with the “Readings from Gibran’s Poetry” event, where Poet Yasser Said Dohai and oud player Mohammed Said Dohai celebrated several of Gibran’s poems, especially those performed later by Fairouz, such as ‘Sakan Al Layl’ (The Night Became Calm) and ‘A’atini Al Naya wa Ghanni’ (Give me the Flute and Sing). The poetry evening also saw readings from Gibran’s prosaic works including The Madman, The Book of Music, and The Prophet, accompanied by the oud music that added cheerful atmosphere and was well received by the audience.



As part of its efforts to support the cultural and literary scene and commemorate the late intellects, each month, MBRL organises a celebration of a great writer or poet who made an indelible mark on the history of Arabic literature and an iconic legacy that will always be in the hearts and minds of the younger generations.

