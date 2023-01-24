Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 24th January, 2023 (WAM) – The Khawla Art and Culture Foundation, founded by H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, has intensified its artistic activities in 2022 by organising and hosting 12 art exhibitions along with a number of workshops.

Sheikha Khawla Al Suwaidi, Chairwoman of the foundation, expressed her happiness with the foundation’s achievements in 2022, which confirms its leading position on the local and regional cultural scene.

The first art exhibition was held in February 2022, where Khawla Art Gallery displayed the young Emirati artist Diaa Allam’s work, with the aim of supporting young talents and highlighting their artistic capabilities at the Arab and international levels and exhibiting the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy with innovative and modern techniques.

On International Women's Day, the foundation organised an art exhibition with the participation of 16 Emirati and Arab artists, who embodied women and their prominent presence in all fields in their works.

In addition, another exhibition took place in the Dubai Design District, where the artworks of 6 talented artists from the Middle East were displayed, each with their own style through various art forms.

May 2022 witnessed the organisation of two art exhibitions. The first of which was the personal exhibition of Emirati photographer Ali bin Thalith, at the Khawla Art and Culture headquarters, where he displayed rare and unique images and scenes taken brilliantly from the heart of wildlife.

The second exhibition saw the participation of 4 Arab artists, in which they presented more than 30 art works, including sculptures and paintings, in addition to holding 7 art workshops as part of the exhibition.

In September 2022, the foundation hosted an art exhibition at their headquarters where artist Fadi Al Owaid depicted the landmarks of Arab and Islamic civilisations in a beautiful way.

At the same time, the art gallery hosted another exhibition for the same artist, where he revealed the relationship between words to understand what’s between the lines, using acrylic in his paintings.

In October 2022, an art exhibition displayed artist Ibrahim Hamid’s paintings, along with a number of other exhibitions.

Sheikha Khawla highlighted the foundation’s endeavours to have an active role in achieving the UAE leaders’ vision for the next fifty years by strengthening the country's efforts in advancing the cultural scene in the country.

She emphasised that the foundation would continue to build on its achievements by increasing the momentum of cultural and artistic events and festivals, attracting figures at the local, regional and international levels, in addition to organising training courses, with a focus on supporting young talents.

