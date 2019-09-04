Men of the Year Awards : David Beckam, Iggy pop and more winners!

By Bang/ Reuters

David Beckham, Iggy Pop, and Kylie Minogue are among the big winners at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The annual award ceremony hosted by GQ magazine took place at the Tate Modern in London on Tuesday (03.09.19) and saw the likes of football legend David and musicians Iggy and Kylie walk away with some of the top gongs.

David Beckham, his wife Victoria Beckham and one of their sons, Brooklyn Beckham arrive to the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in London, Britain September 3, 2019.

David was named the recipient of the prestigious Editor's Special Award ahead of the actual ceremony and was presented with the trophy during the evening, which he was given in recognition of his ongoing projects in fashion, football, and philanthropy.

The Lifetime Achievement award was bagged by 'Lust For Life' hitmaker Iggy, while Kylie was given the Icon award to commemorate her performance at Glastonbury this year, which came 14 years after ill health forced her to cancel a previously scheduled headline slot at the iconic festival.



Singer Kylie Minogue arrives to the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in London, Britain September 3, 2019.

Other big winners included Sir Ian McKellen, who won the Legend award for his services to film and theatre, and 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden, who was named this year's Most Stylish Man.

Actor Nicole Kidman poses with a fan as she arrives to the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in London, Britain September 3, 2019.

Taron Egerton was named Actor of the Year, Nicole Kidman is Actress of the Year, and Andrew Scott gave this year's Standout Performance.