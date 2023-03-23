Newly launched initiative ‘Dubai Collection Nights’ kicks off on 25 March

By WAM

DUBAI, 23rd March, 2023 (WAM) -- The Dubai Collection, the first institutional collection of modern and contemporary art for the city of Dubai, announces the launch of a new initiative - Dubai Collection Nights, a week-long series of events set to take place annually with its first edition held from 25th-31st March.

The Dubai Collection is an initiative by the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and runs in partnership with Art Dubai Group. It aims to provide the public with an opportunity to explore and appreciate important artworks and to encourage a new, long-term culture of collecting in the emirate.

Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Chair of the Dubai Collection’s Curatorial Committee and CEO – Culture & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said, "The Dubai Collection proudly serves as a catalyst for cultivating a vibrant atmosphere defined by inspiring cultural expressions. Through a unique and innovative model, bringing together important art pieces from private collections, we showcase the diversity of the creative fabric of Dubai with an ever-evolving collection of art and stories of the city and its people. Our new initiative, Dubai Collection Nights, underscores Dubai Collection's mission to build a community of committed patrons of the arts and ignite creativity across the city. It is created to offer a new platform for local audiences to explore the stories in the collection and connect our communities of artists, collectors, and art professionals."

The first edition will feature panel discussions on institution building and collecting by influential art professionals, insight into the A.R.M. Holding corporate collection - demonstrating how corporates are becoming an integral part of Dubai's creative landscape, film screenings, rare opportunities to visit the private collections of our patrons, and visits to the studios of renowned UAE-based artists.

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai, said, "Dubai Collection Nights is the first dedicated initiative that will bring together the wider Dubai Collection community in the city for the first time. The line-up of activities is an important opportunity for our local audiences to see the collection and connect with Dubai-based artists and patrons. Talks and debates will bring to the fore the voices of professionals and collectors committed to changing the landscape of institutional collecting, whilst every day during the week-long event there will be an opportunity for the public to see artworks and learn more about the collection."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.