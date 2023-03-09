By E247

Performances at the Dubai Metro Music Festival inspire creativity and eco-consciousness

Held as part of the #DubaiDestinations - #DubaiArtSeason campaign, third edition of the Festival attracts large crowds at Dubai Metro stations

International musicians enthrall audiences with performances on instruments made from recycled materials

Unique musical scores make a powerful statement on the importance of sustainability

Sustainability took centre stage at the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival as innovative international artists enthralled audiences with performances on unusual musical instruments made from everyday objects.

The week-long celebration of global music organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), from 6-12 March, is aligned with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to create a vibrant environment in the emirate for art, music and culture to flourish. The Festival forms part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign focused on highlighting the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason.

“The third edition of the Metro Musical Festival is a testament to Dubai’s ability to offer a platform for musicians from across the world to showcase their talent, while also highlighting the message of sustainability to inspire the community to be more eco-conscious, in line with the UAE’s announcement of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’. The recycled instruments featured in the Festival added a new dimension to the event, encouraging audiences to embrace sustainability in fresh creative ways. The programme for this year’s Metro Musical Festival was designed to present to audiences a delightful fusion of creative expression and environmental consciousness,” said Amina Taher, Senior Executive Marketing, Brand Dubai.

In one of the unique performances at this year’s Festival, Nicolas Bras, a gifted musician and inventor from France, triggered curiosity with his exceptional handmade instruments created from recycled materials. Bras is known for his extraordinary talent in crafting unique musical instruments from materials like discarded pipes, scrap metal, recycled wood, and tin cans. Mixing sounds and frequencies, Bras mesmerised audiences with his distinctive musical scores.

Bras’ performances at the Festival incorporated a variety of notes including string, wind, and percussion. "I believe music is not only about playing an instrument, it is about creating one as well," said Bras. "I am thrilled to participate in the Dubai Metro Music Festival and showcase my handmade instruments to the world."

Bras' innovative approach to music-making is a testament to his passion for his craft. His instruments are not only visually stunning but also produce music that inspires creativity and wonder.

‘The Show Theatre’ from Thailand is another group that is highlighting the theme of sustainability at the Festival with unique performances on instruments made from recycled items like kitchenware, pots, spoons, glass, pans and blenders among others. Their performances combine percussion, movement and visual comedy. Apart from the innovative use of recycled materials, a refreshing blend of traditional and contemporary dance forms made their performances stand out.

"Our purpose has always been to inspire environmental awareness and responsibility by highlighting the use of disposable materials. We are excited to bring our show to the Dubai Metro Music Festival and hope to inspire others to be more eco-conscious," a member of the group said.

Over 20 musicians from the UAE, the region and across the world are performing at the Dubai Metro Music Festival. Performances are staged at five Dubai Metro stations - Union, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman, Dubai Financial Centre, and Sobha Realty- from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm. All the performances are rotated across the week-long festival to cover the five metro stations.

