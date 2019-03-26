Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on Royal Tour of the Caribbean

By Reuters

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were on a royal visit to six countries and one overseas territory in the Caribbean including St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. The royal tour started on March 17 in St Lucia, and will be concluding on March 29 in this final stop, Cuba.

Photo: Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the Muraleando Community Centre in Havana

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looks at local crafts during a visit the Muraleando Community Centre in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2019

Britain's Prince Charles looks at the badge given to him by children during a visit to the Muraleando Community Centre in Havana.

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Carlos Acosta, founder and director of Acosta Danza, watch a performance during a visit to the Acosta Dance Company in Havana.

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall share a joke during a visit to the Acosta Dance Company

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Carlos Acosta, founder and director of Acosta Danza (R) pose with staff and ballet dancers during a visit to the Acosta Dance Company in Havana, Cuba.