‘Proudly from Dubai Market’ highlights Dubai’s exciting entrepreneurial story at the Sikka Art and Design Festival 2023

Brand Dubai partners with Dubai Culture to showcase delicious creations of homegrown businesses at the 11th edition of the Festival

28 of Dubai’s most-loved homegrown food outlets and cafes bring their best-selling dishes, desserts and coffee blends to the ‘Proudly from Dubai Market’ at the Festival

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has partnered with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), to showcase the unique culinary concepts and delicious creations of homegrown businesses from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network at the Sikka Art and Design Festival 2023. The 11th edition of the Festival is being held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Member of the Dubai Council at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood from 24 February to 5 March 2023.

As part of the collaboration, 28 of Dubai’s most-loved homegrown food outlets and cafes have brought a range of their best-selling and mouth-watering dishes, desserts and popular coffee blends to the ‘Proudly from Dubai Market’ at the Festival. Visitors to the Festival can savour a range of delectable food and beverages (F&B) and experience a diverse range of cuisines at the F&B space dedicated to the outlets.

The Sikka Art and Design Festival is a pillar event of the #DubaiArtSeason that began on 1 February and runs until 20 March 2023. The Festival is a unique arts celebration held annually in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, a key attraction highlighted in the #DubaiDestinations campaign.

Fatma Almulla, City Branding Executive at Brand Dubai, said: “Brand Dubai has once again partnered with Dubai Culture to shine the spotlight on the entrepreneurial success stories of innovative F&B businesses that have emerged from Dubai. We believe the Sikka Art and Design Festival provides an ideal platform to introduce Dubai’s community to the unique blends, authentic flavours and original concepts of promising startups from our ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network. The latest participation of our members supports Brand Dubai and Dubai Culture’s shared vision to celebrate homegrown creative talent and further raise their visibility among various audiences.”

Noor Khalfan Al Roumi, Sikka Art & Design Festival Project Manager at Dubai Culture, affirmed the important role of the partnership between Dubai Culture and Brand Dubai in promoting homegrown F&B concepts. “The festival is an important platform for attracting creative talent, innovative projects and members of the creative community in Dubai. The event is aligned with Dubai Culture's commitment to create a sustainable environment that can stimulate the growth of Dubai’s cultural and creative industries. The festival, through its rich programme of events and activities, gives the public the opportunity to explore Dubai's art scene, and learn about the creativity of our artists, as well as local and international trends in the art sector,” she said.

The ‘Proudly from Dubai Market’ at the event shines the spotlight on the gastronomic creations of 28 Dubai-born outlets: Odd Job; The Grotto; Three By Eva; Mirzam; Al Khayma HEritage Restaurant; 21 Grams; Ugly Noodles; Mamarama; Maxzi The Good Food Shop; The Juice Merchant; Rascals Deli; Fifth Flavor; Must; Pinza; Go Nuts; Camellia Station; Iykyk; Yi-Fang; Sweet On Wheels; Blu Matcha; Mini Bbq; XVA; Birria Tacos; Haya's Kitchen; Hangerbur; Sage; Karak Inc; And Moreish By K.

Sikka Art and Design Festival is a contemporary art event dedicated to showcasing the work of emerging Emirati and UAE & GCC-based artists. Hosted annually at Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, the 11th edition of the Festival provides a blank canvas to a new generation of artists to display their talent and creativity.

Weaved through a well-curated 10-day programme, the festival, held under the theme ‘New Creativity, Same Path,’ showcases a diverse range of art forms such as exhibitions, art installations, murals, workshops, talks, photo walks, film screenings, musical performances and more.

‘Proudly from Dubai’

An initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai, ‘Proudly from Dubai’ aims to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture.

To view the list of homegrown F&B businesses participating in the Festival, please visit https://branddubai.ae/pdf/ProudlyFromDubaiAtSikka2023.pdf

