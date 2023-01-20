Sharjah hosted exclusive live audition in Casablanca and workshops

By Emirates247

Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), a world-leading performing and production arts education and training institution, hosted live auditions in Casablanca (Morocco) and exclusive workshops headed up by Acting Programme Leader, Benedict Ayrton, as part of The Arab Theatre Festival in Casablanca (Morocco).

The workshops spanned three days, the first two days kicked off with a session which introduced students to SPAA’s global actor training programme and provided overall insight into the institution. This induction offered prospective students with details of how artists training at the academy can connect and collaborate with famed actors across the region, as well learn of the diversity of the training programme and details of day-to-day life at the academy. The introduction was then followed by immersive and interactive performing arts workshops, where visitors were provided with the opportunity to explore simple, ensemble group work, storytelling activities, as well as contact and non-contact physical improvisation. Following the two workshop sessions, there was a creative conversation to complete the day, where more details about SPAA’s programmes and training methods were explored, as well as a session around how to audition with SPAA and how to collaborate with the academy.

The third day of workshops was an admissions day, where potential students looking to join the academy had access to more information on what they offer, learn how to prepare for an audition, how to apply and what opportunities are available. Across the third day, there was also a dedicated opportunity for guests to meet and discuss collaboration opportunities with SPAA, whether they were artists, creatives, actors, designers, writers or potential students seeking interesting, engaging and fruitful opportunities with the academy. This exciting event was part of 13th edition of the Arab Theatre Festival which was held from 10th-16th January 2023 in Casablanca (Morocco). Monday 16th January 2023 was SPAA’s live audition day, with a fully booked day filled with prospective students. Any of those who missed out can contact admissions@spaa.ae to schedule a virtual audition.

