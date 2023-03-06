Third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin today

By E247

The third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is set to begin today.

The week-long celebration of global music, which runs from 6-12 March, brings together some of the most innovative musicians in the region and from across the world representing a range of musical genres.

An eclectic line-up of 20 musicians will perform at five Dubai Metro stations - Union, Mall of Emirates, Burjuman, Dubai Financial Centre, and Sobha Realty - from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm. Commuters will be treated to captivating musical performances featuring string, percussion, wind, acoustic and other unusual instruments, including ones made of recycled objects.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “We are excited to launch the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, which will bring together a mix of traditional and experimental musicians, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians to entertain Dubai’s cosmopolitan community. One of the key highlights of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign, focused on showcasing the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason, the festival reflects the city’s emergence as an international cultural hub. The event also further raises Dubai's profile as one of the world's best places to live and visit.”

This year’s event is dedicated to the theme of sustainability in line with the UAE’s announcement of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’. A number of musicians will be joining the festival to showcase their talent using instruments made from recycled materials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.