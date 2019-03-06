UAE’s first-ever fireworks contest to take place at Mother of the Nation Festival

By Wam

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced the programme for a fireworks contest that will be held during this year's Mother of the Nation Festival.

The first of its kind in the UAE, the contest will see renowned pyrotechnics teams from four nations battle it out over two action-packed weekends to claim the inaugural winner’s trophy from the festival organisers.

In line with the festival’s themes of cultural diversity, an eclectic mix of international companies was handpicked to participate in the contest. The inclusive nature of the team selection promises to create a superlative level of fireworks displays, with teams travelling from Canada, the Netherlands, South Korea and Australia.

Visitors can enjoy eight epic 15-minute displays that will create breath-taking scenes to fill the skies. An expert panel of judges, including Nic Spiteri, Director of FireOne (USA); Bailey Lee, CEO of L.F. Fireworks (Philippines); and Victor Ivanoff, Managing Director of SLK Fireworks (Russia), will assess each show. The fireworks will be launched from a series of off-shore barges at Corniche beach, delighting Festival-goers and bringing a vibrant flash of colour to the night sky.

"The Mother of the Nation Festival aims to deliver world-class entertainment for residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi, and we are proud to include the UAE’s first fireworks contest as part of this year’s programming," said Farah Al Bakoush, Festivals Development Section Manager at DCT Abu Dhabi. "The programming and activities for the Festival have been carefully chosen to both reflect pride in the nation’s progress and achievements, and position Abu Dhabi as an innovative destination for outstanding visitor attractions. We look forward to welcoming the teams to Abu Dhabi and seeing what they have in store for us during this spectacular and inspiring contest."

The teams are set to launch a combined total of 87,102 shells over the course of the eight displays, which will be deployed from a series of six floating barges spanning a total of 360 metres.

The Mother of the Nation Festival will take place at Abu Dhabi Corniche from 12th to 23rd March 2019. The festival will showcase the UAE’s growth as a progressive and forward-thinking nation, in line with the national Year of Tolerance initiative.