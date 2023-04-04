VOX Cinemas launches new THEATRE menu to elevate the in-cinema dining experience

By E247

VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, is excited to announce the launch of a new menu at THEATRE, its luxury cinema concept which combines fine food and film. Now available at all THEATRE locations in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, the new menu has been specially curated by our master chefs to elevate the in-cinema dining experience and is the result of an extensive customer research and trial-based study which focused on food variety and convenience.

Featuring more than 20 mouth-watering dishes, highlights on the contemporary menu include Dynamite Shrimps; freshly-picked Falafel Salad; oven-baked Roasted Fig & Goat’s Cheese Flat Bread; irresistible Pepper Beef Skewers; vegetarian-friendly Impossible Meat Sliders; and chicken-stuffed Theatre Tacos.

along with a variety of handcrafted desserts and a bubbling selection of signature mocktails. The new THEATRE menu also caters for vegetarians and vegans.

Joe Teixeira, Managing Director - F&B, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to usher in a fresh new chapter in the ever-evolving world of fine dining and film as moviegoers become increasingly discerning with their choice of cinema F&B. At VOX Cinemas, we are committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations and continuously enhancing the unparalleled eatertainment experience only VOX Cinemas can deliver.”

Since launching in 2015, VOX Cinemas’ in-cinema dining concept THEATRE has been redefining the luxury moviegoing experience. THEATRE combines the emotional power of film with the gastronomic pleasure of fine food. Guests can choose to dine in the exclusive lounge or enjoy meals delivered straight to their seat through the unique in-theatre waiter service. THEATRE boasts reclining leather seats, plush blankets and pillows, as well as cutting-edge audiovisual technology in a stylish and intimate setting.

For more information, visit voxcinemas.com or download the VOX Cinemas app.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.