William and Kate join children for a tennis game at Essex

By Staff

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) receives a bunch of flowers during a visit to learn about the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme during at Basildon Sporting Village in Basildon, southeast England.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, plays tennis as she joins a session with a group during a visit the Coach Core Essex.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Coach Core Essex to meet new apprentices, hear from graduates, and learn how the scheme in Essex is engaging a diverse local community with sport. The Duke and Duchess met with new Coach Core apprentices and joined in with their coaching sessions, including tennis and indoor athletics.

Prince William talks with a participant as he meets new apprentices and graduates from the Coach Core Essex.

Kate laughs as she plays boccia with a participant in a session during her visit to learn about the Coach Core Essex.

Photo: AFP