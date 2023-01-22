Zayed Al-Marri clinches third Golden Square ticket to 23rd Fazza Championship for Youlah

By Emirates247

Lights blared and cheers erupted as Emirati teen Zayed Ahmed Al-Marri clinched the third ticket to the Golden Square of the 23rd Fazza Championship for Youlah and 18th edition of Al Meydan Program on Friday night in Al Marmoon, Dubai.

Only one ticket is left for the next semi-final round of the championship organised annually by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC).

Al-Marri obtained the third qualifying card for the ‘Golden Square’ after he outperformed Hamid Obaid bin Rakad Al Ali in the quarterfinal. Al-Marri scored 65 points while Al Ali settled for 55 markers.

Both competitors started strong and showcased their rhythmic performance in the Youlah competition. Khalifa bin Sabeen, who is arbitrated the round, praised their performance, and awarded Al Marri his 49th mark and Al Ali his 50th points. Public votes also tilted in favour of Al Ali who earned 25 points.

Both yuweels (participants) scored in the newly-introduced ‘What is in the picture’ portion and got additional 20 markers each.

However, in the swimming competition that was held earlier at the Hamdan Sports Complex, Al-Marri won the 50-metre race and scored 10 points. He was on target in the Saktoun shooting competition and earned additional 15 points.

In the Arabic poetry reading competition that was judged by poet Muhammad Al-Murr Al-Abd, the two participants recited a poem from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to His Highness The President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the 10 points went to Al Ali.

The winner of the quarter-final was decided with the camel race that was held at Al Marmon race track in cooperation with the Dubai Camel Racing Club. Al Marri dominated the 1,500-metre race and earned the deciding 20 points that delivered him to the next semi-final round.

Episode guest

Poet Hamdan Al Muharrami was the guest of the seventh episode. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by HHC to actively promote Emirate culture and heritage. The third quarter-final was broadcast live over Sama TV Dubai and Al-Oula Radio, as well as HHC social media channels.

Next round

Nathalie Awadissian, HHC Director of Radio Stations Department, Media and Communication, and Head of the Organising Committee for HHC Championships, said the competition is now getting tougher as it goes closer to the final stage. She also encouraged the qualifiers to continue their training and maintain their strong focus in the competition.

The next quarter-final round will take place in Al Marmoon, on Friday, January 27, at 9pm.

