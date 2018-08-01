Ex-flames Arjun-Sonakshi together again?

By Sanskriti Media

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starred in the Amit Sharma directed film Tevar three years ago. While there was a lot of buzz about the proximity of the lead pair, it did not get the audience closer to the theatres. And now Mudassir Aziz has decided to get them together for another film.

The Dulha Mil Gaya director Mudassir started on a wrong foot with his debut film starring Sushmita Sen, Fardeen Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. But when Happy Bhaag Jaayegi did well. Now with the buzz getting better on his sequel to Happy Bhaag Jaayegi – Happy Phir Jaayegi – the Chopras – the family of the elder brother of Yash Chopra – BR Chopra – have signed the director to helm a project for them.

“Juno and Abhay Chopra who were also involved with Ittefaq will be involved with the film as producers. The film has a very interesting script and both the actors are being spoken to. Sonakshi is working with Mudassir in Happy Phir Bhaag Jaayegi and likes his style of working. She does not have any issue working with Arjun at all,” informs a source.