Farhan quiet on working with Shah Rukh Khan again

By Sanskriti Media

After the failure of Zero, it was being speculated that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Farhan Akhtar were getting together quickly for the third part of the Don series - Don 3. And when we got hold of Farhan, he was rather cryptic.

“We will discuss fact for now. We will discuss rumours, some other time,” says Farhan Akhtar when quizzed about the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan and he working on Don 3 again.

Farhan however had a lot more words for his film production Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and directed by his sister Zoya Akhtar. “I believe that the opening day collections are pretty good and that the film is doing very well. It feels great also because the reviews are really good. The word of mouth of the people who have seen the film is also very good. I have my fingers crossed and I hope that it keeps growing,” says Farhan.

The actor-director-singer was out performing on Valentine’s Day with his band at a show. “It feels good to be playing with my band here in Mumbai with people who I have grown up with and getting them to watch,” says Farhan who is also working on more shows. “We have also drawn up a calendar for the rest of the year and planning more shows,” he adds.