Adele is 'pouring her heart and soul' into her new record

By Bang

Adele is ­"pouring her heart and soul" into her new album.

The 32-year-old star - who has Angelo, seven, with ex-husband Simon Konecki - has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Raphael Saadiq and John Legend, as she prepares to release her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's '25'.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Adele is ­pouring her heart and soul into this record, ­including how she feels post-divorce.

"She's been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalogue. She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound."

An insider previously claimed Adele feels "alive" following her split from Simon, and she's excited about the prospect of releasing new music.

The award-winning star and Simon, 46, ended their marriage last year, but Adele has found the process of making new music to be "almost like therapy".

The source said: "She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy.

"You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."

Adele had originally intended to release her new album in September, but her manager Jonathan Dickins recently confirmed it's been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "It isn't coming in September, it'll be ready when it's ready.

"We're all in the same boat, you're doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops.

"It'll come when it's ready. I can't put a date on that yet. We have music, but we're still working."

