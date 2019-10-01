Aishwarya Rai joins the Disney Universe

By Sanskriti Media

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has joined the Disney Universe, as she has been roped in to lend her voice for the central character ‘Maleficent’ in the Hindi, voiced by Angelina Jolie in the original version of the much-awaited sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil!

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil sees Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

“Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent’s role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya’s persona which is filled with elegance and poise would be a perfect blend,” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Angelina Jolie reprises her iconic role as Maleficent in the exciting follow-up to the 2014 film which earned lavish praise for its visuals, costumes, musical score, and especially Jolie's performance.