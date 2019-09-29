Angelina Jolie loves crazy role

By Bang

Angelina Jolie loves playing "crazy" Maleficent.

The 44-year-old actress reprises her titular role in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', five years after the release of the first movie and she admitted she felt it was important to make a sequel because she "believed" there was another chapter to tell.

She said: "She's just very playful and a little crazy.

"She's wild. You have to do a sequel, you believe you have another chapter of the story."

But Angelina - who raises six children with her former husband Brad Pitt - admitted life on set for her and co-stars Elle Fanning and Sam Riley was very different this time round.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes featurette, she said: "In the first movie, Elle was 14, she's 21 now.

"And Sam now has a little baby and he's running around the set. And my kids have grown up and they're on the set. We feel like a family."

Elle added: "I was very excited to come back, to get to be the three amigos again like we were last time."

Because so much time has passed since the release of the first movie, Angelina explained the relationship between her character and Elle's Aurora has also changed.

She said: "[They] have a slightly dysfunctional family and they may be messed up in many, many ways, but they have a very honest relationship.

"It's one of the beautiful things that makes her family."

The 'By the Sea' filmmaker recently admitted she is "rediscovering" herself now her kids are getting older.

She said: "When your children are little you feel more 'mommy'. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this fun moment where I'm rediscovering myself."