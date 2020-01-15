Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to record a James Bond theme

By Bang

Billie Eilish has announced she is singing the theme song for new James Bond film 'No Time To Die' - making her the youngest artist to ever do so.

The 18-year-old American pop star has revealed she has written the track for the 25th 007 movie with her older brother Finneas O'Connell and admits it is a "huge honour" to be part of the "coolest film franchise ever to exist".

Billie said: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock. Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live And Let Die'. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

A statement posted on the official James Bond Twitter account read: "The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by

@billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother

@finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song."

Billie - who has released one album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' and has been nominated for six Grammys -has beaten the likes of Dua Lipa and Beyonce to land the job.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and

'No Time To Die' director Cary Fukunaga have all shared their excitement at having Billie as part of the 007 family.

The production duo said in a statement: "We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for 'No Time To Die', which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film."

Fukunaga added: "There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas.

"Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

News broke that Billie was going to sing the Bond theme on Tuesday morning (14.01.20) and before confirming the reports the 'Everything I Wanted' hitmaker teased her fans by posting photos of iconic Bond girls, including Halle Berry, Eva Green and Lea Seydoux, on her Instagram stories.

Billie is five years younger than Sam Smith who was 23 when he recorded 'Writing's on the Wall', the theme for the last James Bond instalment 'Spectre' and the composition earned him both an Oscar and a Golden Globe award.

Adele was 24 when she performed 'Skyfall' for the 2012 film of the same name and that track also earned her an Oscar as well as a BRIT Award, a Grammy and a Golden Globe among other accolades.

Hans Zimmer has been confirmed as the new composer for the score to 'No Time To Die' which stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as Bond as well as newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.

The hotly-anticipated action blockbuster is released in cinemas on April 2.

