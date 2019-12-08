Billie Eilish says her brother is 'the only reason' she's alive

By Bang

Billie Eilish thinks her brother Finneas is "the only reason" she's alive.

The 17-year-old singer has heaped praise on her brother - who is a singer, songwriter and record producer - saying he is the "only reason [she's] anywhere in the whole world".

She said: "Finneas is my best friend, my big brother, he's four years older than me and we've been best friends forever.

"We started making music together when I was 13 and he was 17; he produces everything. He's the only reason I'm anywhere in the whole world and he's probably the only reason I'm alive."

Billie made the comments shortly after revealing that her single 'Everything I Wanted' is about her relationship with her brother.

The teenage star - who collaborates on her music with her elder sibling - opened up on the process of writing her latest hit, and she explained how one line "paved the way" for the track as a whole.

She said: "Finneas came up with, 'As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you'.

"We decided to make it about our relationship and how we help each other and like deal with things together.

"It just completely like paved the way for the rest of the song."

Meanwhile, Finneas admitted the duo make sure both of them can relate to the lyrics they're working on, because it makes the creative process easier.

He explained: "When Billie and I write songs together, we're having to write lyrics that we both identify with so we can continue the narrative."