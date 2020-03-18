Billie Eilish working on second album

By BangBillie Eilish has started working on her second album. The 18-year-old singer released her debu

Billie Eilish has started working on her second album.

The 18-year-old singer released her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' in 2019, and her brother Finneas O'Connell - who works as her producer - has confirmed they are already working on a follow-up.

Speaking to Vulture, he said: "We've started working on the new album, and I think the best thing we can do is stay out of our own way. The first album was pretty pure in its intention. We didn't set out to write a darling album. Our only target was to make an album that we liked, to play live. I think that's all we're gonna do for the second. All the other things are side effects. You can't aim for those."

Last year, Finneas revealed Billie would be heading in an "experimental" direction following the success of the 2019 record, which saw her bag multiple awards, including becoming the youngest artist to sweep the main four categories at the Grammys last month.

Finneas explained: "I think so far, in album two ... there's just a lot of stories we felt we didn't get to tell yet.

"We're just trying to tell all those and we're being a little bit experimental. I think if you're not trying to change things a little bit, you're not evolving. So I think we're just trying to embrace everything that we are proud of in our music and also just try new things and experiment and give people stuff to look forward to."

Billie's new music comes as she has been unable to get her 'Where Do We Go? World Tour' off the ground due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker began her tour on March 9 in Miami, Florida, but has subsequently axed all remaining dates in March over fears about the spread of the respiratory illness.

In a press release, Billie said: "I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. We'll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you."

As of the time of writing, Billie's tour dates in April remain unaffected, as do her UK shows, which will kick off in late July.

