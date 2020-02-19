Celeste loves Gucci's energy

By Bang

Celeste loves the "energy" of Gucci.



The 25-year-old singer walked the red carpet at Tuesday's (18.02.20) BRIT Awards at The O2 in London wearing a bead and pearl-encrusted shirt dress from the fashion house and she's a big fan of the "romance" of the brand.



Her stylist, Ella Lucia, said: "Gucci has a particular energy that suits Celeste.



"The romance of the brand chimes with her music and the themes she explores in her lyrics. They both like talking about love!"



Celeste's dress was teamed with black lace gloves and platform shoes, bee earrings and a black and red bag, which her stylist explained was designed to "cut through the classicism and mix up the decades."



For her performance of 'Strange' during the ceremony, Celeste changed into a black ballgown with long ruffled train and puffball sleeves, which was created in collaboration with surrealist brand WED.



Ella told British Vogue: "The WED look is really dramatic, and a touch gothic. It encompasses the dark emotion, but still looks timeless."



Ahead of the release of 'Strange', Celeste previously explained she had worn black for weeks in order to get into the "weird but heartfelt" headspace of the track's lyrics.



She said: "Fashion is not just putting clothes on for me. It's about creating a look to suit the character and the mood of my music."



The 'Lately' singer has always been a fan of retro beauty looks.



She previously said: "I've always done a heavy cat-eye flick, and experimented with different beehives and fringes.



"A lot of the boys I hung out with were into '60s style, so we used to live in a fantasy world, listening to the kind of music we thought suited us inside...



"It's funny, because when I was 14 my hair was so unruly I put 10 clips down one side to hold it in position. I never thought the slicked-down styles of the '40s and '50s were possible with an afro, but now I think I've got the hang of it - with a kiss curl, too."

