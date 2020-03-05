Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

By Bang

Chris Evans is set to play the lead role in 'Bermuda'.

According to Variety, the 'Captain America' star is circling a part in the upcoming flick, which will be helmed by 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, except for the fact that it will be set in the mysterious patch of the Caribbean where planes and ships have gone missing over the years.

The project will be developed by Skydance Studios, who have been trying to get the film off the ground since 2013. Sam Raimi had previously been circling the director's chair.

Scott will rewrite the script with his writing partner C. Robert Cargill and the 53-year-old movie maker will also serve as an executive producer on the motion picture. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn will all produce.

It will mark Derrickson's first film since he walked away from the 'Doctor Strange' sequel due to "creative differences" with Marvel Studios.

Evans, meanwhile, has been lined up to star in a remake of 'Little Shop of Horrors' remake alongside Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson.

The 38-year-old actor is set to play the film's antagonist, dentist Orin Scrivello.

He recently portrayed Hugh Ransom Drysdale in the murder mystery 'Knives Out' and revealed that he had "begged" director Rian Johnson for a part in the flick.

Speaking on a DVD extra for the movie, Evans said: "I don't even think I let him speak. I think I just kind of was babbling the entire time about what I wanted to do with the role and what I thought I could bring and please cast me, basically. It was just kind of me just pitching him, just begging."

