Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago

By Bang

Demi Lovato predicted she would sing the US national anthem at the Super Bowl 10 years ago.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker finally got to live out her dream by performing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami tonight (02.02.20), a decade after she shared her aspiration to play the sporting spectacle with her Twitter followers.

In a post dated February 7, 2010, Demi had written: "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.... (sic)"

Back then, Demi was just 17 and starring on the Disney Channel sitcom 'Sonny With A Chance'.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to headline the halftime show.

'Hips Don't Lie' singer Shakira - who also turned 43 today (02.02.20) - said previously: "It's gonna be on my birthday! I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it's the holy grail of the entertainment industry ... It's a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it's gonna be fantastic and I'm gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it's surreal, actually."

Whilst Jennifer, 50, shared at the time of the announcement: "I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing. I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."

And the 'On The Floor' hitmaker revealed that co-headlining the huge sporting event will be "like winning an Oscar" and admitted it has been a "fantasy" for her.

She explained: "It's like winning the Oscar. It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.'

"It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it."

