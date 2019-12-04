Drake and Ed Sheeran are Spotify's most streamed artists of this decade

By Bang

Drake and Ed Sheeran have been named Spotify's Most Streamed Artists of The Decade.

The 'God's Plan' rapper has earned himself a staggering 28 billion streams on the global streaming service, whilst Ed has notched up 2.3 billion streams alone for his hit single 'Shape of You'.

In third place on the Most Streamed Artists of The Decade list is rapper Post Malone, followed by Ariana Grande and Eminem.

Whilst on the Most Streamed Tracks of The Decade, second place is taken up by Drake's 'One Dance', followed by Malone's 'rockstar' featuring 21 Savage, 'Closer' by Halsey and The Chainsmokers and Ed's 'Thinking Out Loud' earned him a second place in the top 5.

Meanwhile, the Most Streamed Song of 2019 was 'Señorita' by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, which scored more than a billion streams.

Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' followed closely behind with 990 million.

The 17-year-old pop phenomenon's debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' was also named Most Streamed Album of the Year.

Malone, who had the second Most Streamed Album for 2019 with 'Hollywood's Bleeding', was named Most Streamed Artist of 2019, with Billie in second place, followed by Ariana, Ed and Bad Bunny.

In the UK, the Most Streamed Song and Album were Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved' and 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' respectively.

'A Decade Wrapped' 2010-2019: The Artists, Songs and Tracks that Dominated the Decade:

Most Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Ariana Grande

Eminem

Most Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Sia

Beyoncé

Most Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)

'Shape of You' - Ed Sheeran

'One Dance' - Drake, Kyla, WizKid

'rockstar' - 21 Savage, Post Malone

'Closer' - Halsey, The Chainsmokers

'Thinking out Loud' - Ed Sheeran

Spotify Wrapped 2019 Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists

Post Malone

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Albums

'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' - Billie Eilish

'Hollywood's Bleeding' - Post Malone

'thank u, next' - Ariana Grande

'No.6 Collaborations Project' - Ed Sheeran

'Shawn Mendes' - Shawn Mendes

Most Streamed Tracks

'Señorita' - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

'bad guy' - Billie Eilish

'Sunflower' - Post Malone, Swae Lee

'7 Rings' - Ariana Grande

'Old Town Road - Remix' - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus