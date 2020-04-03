Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus might not release their collaboration

By Bang

Dua Lipa doesn't know if she and Miley Cyrus will release their collaboration.

The 'Physical' singer has confirmed that she and the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker have recorded a duet, but they are in arms as to whether to put it out or whether to scrap it and make a new one.

Appearing on 'Capital Breakfast', she admitted to Roman Kemp: "I don't know. We don't know.

"We aren't sure if the song is the one we want to release so it's in waiting, and maybe we'll do something different.

"There is a song but we don't know if it's the song."

In November, Dua had teased: "I'm a big fan of hers, and she's so lovely.

"We're thinking about doing something together in the near future, but we're talking about it."

Dua also revealed this time to Roman that she is set to release a deluxe version of her second album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old star recently admitted she felt the need to prove that she is more than a "manufactured pop artist".

The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer wanted to make sure she had a songwriting credit on all of the tracks on the record after being handed hits such as 'New Rules' and 'Be The One' for her self-titled debut in 2017.

She said: "With my first record, I was lucky to get songs like 'New Rules' and 'Be The One' that I didn't write, but which were also massive parts of my career.

"But I also felt like I had a lot of proving to do.

"For a pop artist, people can see you as manufactured, and that you just get a writing credit for turning up.

"But, for the songs I did write, I was in those sessions and they are my personal experiences. And that's something I wanted to get across in every interview I did."

