Dubai Culture concludes ‘Hatta Cultural Nights’

By Emirates247

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) recently concluded the second edition of Hatta Cultural Nights, a 12-day heritage-rooted festival that enabled visitors to discover the charm and aesthetics of folk arts and the details of Emirati customs and traditions through a variety of activities and cultural experiences. Throughout the festival’s duration, the festival welcomed over 28,000 visitors from all over the country, which affirms the Authority’s keenness to celebrate Emirati heritage and deepen the community’s connection to heritage.

Mariam Al Tamimi, Acting Director of the Heritage Sites Department at Dubai Culture, said: “Hatta Cultural Nights, through the various activities presented, shed light on life in Hatta, our authentic customs and traditions, and the importance of human communication. The festival contributed to highlighting our cultural heritage and national identity to various community members.”

Al Tamimi added: “The festival attracted over 28,000 visitors throughout its duration, and 3,000 visitors alone on its last day. This confirms the importance of activities offered by the event, which enabled it to secure a prominent place on Dubai's annual agenda; thus, enhancing the strength of cultural tourism in the emirate as a vital tributary to the local economy.”

Dubai Culture was keen to organise the second edition of Hatta Cultural Nights at Hatta Heritage Village in cooperation with the people of Hatta, in a move aimed at supporting families and the development of creative talent in the region.

The festival hosted a variety of artistic and folkloric performances including Oud, ‘Alharbiya’ and Al Rababa performances, in addition to poetry evenings performed by a group of Emirati poets from Hatta alongside several other traditional performances

The traditional food corner showcased the live cooking of several Emirati dishes by a number of specialists including the traditional meat and rice dish cooked using ‘Al Tanoor’, one of the long-standing Emirati family gathering traditions, especially in Hatta.

Dubai Culture also allocated a market corner in which honey shops and unique local produce were displayed, in addition to a variety of other offerings from young Hatta talent.

The festival also included entertainment activities within the Emirati folk games corner, which witnessed the organisation of a group of heritage competitions, cultural activities and training workshops aimed at enriching children's experiences and teaching them the handicrafts methods and secrets.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.