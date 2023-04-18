Experience an Unforgettable Eid Al Fitr in Dubai with a Thrilling Line-Up of Concerts, Performances, and Shows!

There are a host of ways to enjoy Eid Al Fitr in Dubai with a show-stopping line-up of concerts, performances and spectacles in venues citywide. Take advantage of the holiday season to catch regionally and internationally acclaimed artists, singers, musicians, dancers, actors and more.

Here, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the organisers of Eid Al Fitr in Dubai, brings you the pick of performances guaranteed to delight residents and visitors alike.

Make plans to be at Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall on 23 April to be wowed by Emirati A-list singer Eida Al Menhali, performing for Eid Al Fitr in Dubai. Head down early to make the most of the pre-show DJ performing a 90 minute set to warm up the crowds. Tickets for this unmissable show are priced at AED 299 upwards, and the show runs from 7PM to 12AM.

Egyptian superstar singer Sherine Abdelwahab will grace the Coca-Cola Arena on 28 April, with a stunning live performance as part of Eid Al Fitr in Dubai celebrations. The singer has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence and is firmly established as one of the most influential artists in the Middle East. Tickets are priced from AED 195. Doors open to concert-goers at 8PM and the show starts at 9.30PM.

For those looking for a good laugh, be sure to catch Shikkat London - Tarek Al Ali at Dubai World Trade Centre at the Sheikh Rashid Hall. The comedic theatre show - based on a tourist trip to London for two women and their husbands - runs on 28 and 29 April, with ticket prices starting from AED 165.

Award-winning Indian actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana will bring his beautiful melodies to Dubai and deliver what’s sure to be an enchanting performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on 23 April. Ayushmann will perform a blend of traditional and contemporary tunes, including his famous tracks Pani Da Rang, Mitti Di Khusboo, and Naina Da Kya Kasoor, among many others. The show begins at 9PM, and doors open at 7PM. Ticket prices start at AED 95, and book sooner rather than later to take advantage of early bird promotional offers.

Don’t miss the classic musical West Side Story when it arrives at Dubai Opera from 25 to 30 April. Directed by Lonny Price and in production with Jerome Robbins’ original Oscar-winning choreography, tickets to catch this crowd-favourite start at AED 250. Performances start at 8PM every evening throughout this limited run, with additional 2PM matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Afroworld 3, presented by Full Circle, will take over the stage 29 April at Coca-Cola Arena. Get ready to enjoy the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats and become immersed in the rhythm and culture of Africa. Asake, one of the hottest artists in the Afrobeats scene, headlines the event. The venue will be open from 5:30PM onwards and the show starts at 8PM. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab a ticket, with prices starting at AED 175.

There is something for little ones during Eid Al Fitr in Dubai too. Ibn Battuta Mall and Circle Mall will be host to the educational musical play Mr. Kind, which is packed with entertaining characters and original music. Shows take place from 2PM to 10PM, every day between 20 and 23 April. Free for all to enjoy.

And finally, when shopping in malls across the city, keep an eye - and ear - out for roaming entertainment and performances from musicians and other artists. On the first and second day of Eid, catch the traditional Al Harbia and Al Ayyala Band at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, City Walk, Al Seef, Circle Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall. The bands will then go on to City Centre Deira, Nakheel Mall, The Outlet Village. For more details on dates and timings, please visit www.visitdubai.com.

Celebrate in special ways across the city during Eid Al Fitr in Dubai. For more information, visit @StyledByDubai and @CelebrateDubai on social media channels, and www.visitdubai.com.

