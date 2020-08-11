Gigi Hadid reveals the one thing she's missing most whilst pregnant

By Bang

Gigi Hadid can't wait to ride her horse again once she's given birth.

The 25-year-old model is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and has said the thing she's missing most as she waits for her tot to arrive is being able to go horse riding.

When a Twitter user asked the beauty if she's going on "safe" horse rides or "totally avoiding" the hobby, Gigi responded: "Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!! (sic)"

The news comes after Gigi said she wouldn't be talking about her pregnancy on social media, because she thinks it is best to just share it with her family and friends and she also feels there is too much going on in the world - like COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement - to address her pregnancy.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, she said: "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.

"Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

Gigi first confirmed her pregnancy in April, after "family sources" had revealed the news days earlier.

She said at the time: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

