Global Village announces global chart toppers RAYE and Tinie Tempah as headline performers for the Virgin Radio Birthday Concert

Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced the latest world-class performances with chart topping sensations RAYE and Tinie Tempah to grace the Main Stage February 19, 2023 for Virgin Radio’s 15th birthday bash.

As part of the celebrations Virgin Radio will be broadcasting live from Global Village kicking off the festivities from 4pm when Global Village’s gates open. Resident RJ’s Kris Fade, Priti Malik, Big Rossi, Eddie, Brent Black, Maz Hakim, and Nala, will all be present for the special birthday event. Virgin Radio’s own award-winning DJ and Music Producer, Dany Neville will open the concert at 6.30pm.

Performing in Global Village for the first time, London-born RAYE is one of the UK's premier songwriters working with top names including John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Khalid, David Guetta, Diplo, and Beyonce. She has risen in popularity with fans around the world, gaining 2.3 billion streams with a double-platinum, four platinum, two gold and three silver singles to her name. Her most recent single Escapism has topped charts worldwide, become a viral TikTok sensation and amassed over 24 million views on YouTube. RAYE debuted her first independent album last Friday February 3, 2023, as she started her “My 21st Century Blues” world tour.

Actor, singer-songwriter Tinie Tempah returns to the UAE to belt out some of his classic anthems including Pass Out, Written in The Stars and Earthquake. During his nearly two decades in the music industry Tempah has also collaborated with the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Kelly Rowland, and Ellie Goulding. His work has won him BRIT and MOBO awards as well as making him centre stage at festivals like Glastonbury.

Internationally known for remixing classic songs, Dany Neville is an award-winning DJ who has performed in entertainment capitals of the world as well as the biggest venues across the UAE. He's been on the radio every week across the country since the year 2000 and he will be performing live for Global Village guests on February 19th.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.