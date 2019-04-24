Hailey Bieber feels pressure to be perfect

By Bang

Hailey Bieber has confessed she feels she is under "pressure to keep up a perfect lifestyle" and says it makes her anxious trying to keep up that "facade".

The 22-year-old model admits she struggles with anxiety as a result of the pressure to be perfect and keep up that "facade".

She said: "I admire people coming forward and talking about anxiety. We all struggle with it. I think there's been this stigma around it for so long. People look at celebrities who are famous or successful and think they have it all together. Like, they have such an insane career, or they make so much money, that they should be happy. But it's really kind of the opposite.

"There was a time in the industry when it was negative to talk about that kind of stuff. Nobody wanted to talk about what was really happening, and everybody felt like there was this pressure to keep up a facade - or pressure to keep up this perfect lifestyle and make everything look really good from the outside. [Everyone would say,] 'Oh, we're really happy. I'm really happy. I'm doing fine,' when really it was like you're kind of crumbling on the inside."

And Hailey - who is married to singer Justin Bieber - confesses there were many times where she lied and said she was OK even though she was crying.

She added to Glamour magazine: "People would ask me, 'How are you?' and I'd be like, 'I'm fine; I'm good.' But really I'd be crying in my hotel room all night. You just have to be honest that life sucks sometimes. It's hard. Things are difficult. I just think the more we are open about it, the more we can help people find solutions ...

"So many young men and women have their anxiety peak between 18 and 25, and then you place social media, work pressure, and school pressure on top of that, you know, it's hard."

Justin Bieber makes stage return with Ariana Grande at Coachella

Justin Bieber performed on stage for the first time in two years during Ariana Grande's Coachella set on Sunday (21.04.19).

The 25-year-old pop superstar - who was videoed hugging Billie Eilish during Ariana's set last weekend - broke his hiatus to duet with the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker on his 2015 hit 'Sorry'.

The performance was a complete surprise as Ariana, also 25, had said there would be no special guests joining her for her second performance at the festival.

During his impromptu appearance, which came after Ariana sung 'Break Free', Justin - who is married to Hailey Bieber - told the California crowd: "I haven't been on stage in like two years. I came out here, no idea I was gonna be on stage tonight.

"I wore this fly outfit not knowing I was gonna be on stage. I had to get my groove back, get my swag back."

The 'Love Yourself' singer - who shares manager Scooter Braun with the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker - then said: "Thank you Coachella, thank you to Ariana Grande. She's so amazing by the way, she's so awesome."

If that wasn't enough, Justin then teased that his new album - his first since 2015's 'Purpose' - is "coming soon".

Justin - who recently made his music return on Lil Dicky's song 'Earth' with Ariana, and the likes of Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, Katy Perry, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and Adam Levine - told fans in March that he wouldn't be rushing his return to music because he wanted to take the time to make something he could be proud of.

He wrote in a lengthy social media post: "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

"I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care)."