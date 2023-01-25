Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Goes Dark

By Variety

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased.

The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image.

J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. On Facebook, where Lopez has 60 million followers, she updated her profile picture and cover photo with an image featuring “jennifer lopez” in script.

A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the past, celebrities and musicians have zeroed-out social-media accounts ahead of a major announcement, such as an album.

