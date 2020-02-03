Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show had 213 costumes

By Bang

Jennifer Lopez and her 130 dancers needed 213 costumes and 143 pairs of shoes for her Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20).

The 50-year-old singer wore a number of Versace outfits during her slot at the NFL Championship game, and the six-minute production required a lot more work for her style team than her entire concert tour.

Stylist Rob Zangardi said: "We designed 213 costumes and 143 pairs of shoes for this six-minute show, while for her tour we did 140 costumes for a two-hour show...

"It took 25 people over 50 hours to prepare the looks after the fittings and we've had 16 tailors speaking three different languages (Spanish, Italian and English) in the costume room."

Rob and fellow stylist Mariel Haen - who have worked with the 'On the Floor' hitmaker since 2011 - started preparing for the show in September and knew they wanted Versace to create the costumes.

Rob explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "We knew we wanted Versace to do the costumes immediately.

"Nobody does stage costumes like them when it comes to a Jennifer Lopez performance, especially at this level.

"Versace was really excited to work with us and Donatella was involved from the very beginning. We all sat down while we were shooting the campaign last year, went through our ideas and the set list, and she has been signing off on everything along the way."

The biggest challenge for the wardrobe team was the fact Jennifer never left the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium throughout her performance, so all her costume changes needed to be extra quick and simple.

Mariel explained: "Because Jennifer never leaves the stage, we knew when designing the costumes that everything needed to be layered or added on.

"While we do a lot of quick changes on tour, for this performance the longest change is just seven seconds. Simply getting stuff on and off is something we've had to rehearse and refine over and over again to make it look seamless."

Throughout the rehearsal process for the show - which was co-headlined by Shakira - the team had to alter and repair the costumes.

Rob said: "We decided to cut the sleeves off of the motorcycle jacket on Thursday, because it made the quick changes faster and [we] replaced the panels on the side of hips to allow for more movement.

"The performance is so energetic, with her sliding on the floor and being flipped around, that after every rehearsal, we've had to repair and remake costumes for both her and the dancers, wash them, and replace crystals every night."

