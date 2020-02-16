Justin Bieber's next album won't take as long as Changes

By Bang

Justin Bieber says fans won't have long to wait for his next record.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker released his first album in five years, 'Changes', today (14.02.20), but he has revealed that its follow-up will be with his fans much sooner, as he explained his fifth LP was originally set to be titled 'Journals 2', and he already has an idea of what will be in the next chapter.

Speaking at a playback of 'Changes' in London this week, he said: "We were going to call it 'Journals 2' then we switched up the vibe, I still want to do a version 2 of Journals though.

"I wont wait so long to make the next album."

The record features a host of collaborations with Travis Scott, Post Malone ('Forever'), Kehlani ('Get Me'), Lil Dicky ('Running Over') and Summer Walker on a remix of 'Yummy'.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker's record focuses heavily on his marriage and sex life with model wife Hailey Bieber.

And the 23-year-old beauty has admitted she is so "proud" of her husband and "could not be more in love" with him.

She shared on Instagram: "couldn't be more happy that people can finally hear this album,, could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you.

congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby #CHANGES (sic)"

Meanwhile, Justin also admitted that he hopes his new record helps his fans connect with their "faith".

He said: "This album is about my change.

"There were times in the past where I blamed God. I trust him he's gonna make things work for good.

"Keep pushing keep working, don't dwell on the past, move forward. I encourage you to step out in faith."

The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker recently revealed her turned to God to help him beat his drug addiction.

The 25-year-old singer battled with addiction after he rose to fame as a teenager, and said his religion helped pull him out of his darkest moments, after he had a conversation with God which gave him the strength to "get off the pills" he was taking.

He said in his YouTube documentary series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons': "I decided to stop [drugs] because I felt like I was dying, my security were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. People don't know how serious it got; it was legit crazy scary.

"I basically said to myself 'God if you're real, you get me through this season of stopping these pills and stuff and if you do, I'll do the rest of the work.' I did that and then I was good from there, but I never did the actual work. I got off the pills, but I never went to the root of everything. So then I just kind of circle back around, which most people do."

'Changes' is the follow-up to 2015's 'Purpose'.

