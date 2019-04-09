Kanye West collaborating with Nicki Minaj

By Bang

Kanye West and Nicki Minaj could be collaborating soon.

The 'I Love It' hitmaker and the 'Superbass' rapper may be working together on new music after Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West connected the duo via FaceTime.

In the most recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', which aired on Sunday evening (07.04.19), Kanye suggests the collaboration during a studio session with his producer. He said: "What do you all think about Nicki on 'New Body'?"

When his producer replied to say he thinks it would be "dope", Kanye replies: "Yeah, OK. Send it to her then ... Wait a second. Kim, you want to send it to her? She asked you."

With Kim adding: "She did ask me, 'Can Kanye send me new music?'"

Kim then promptly got Nicki on FaceTime, with the rapper telling her the collaboration was "gonna be fire".

Taking to Twitter following the episode being aired, Kim wrote: "Nicki really is the goat! @NICKIMINAJ We FaceTimed her and within an hour she had written the song and it's soooo [hot]."

It is believed the track will also features Ty Dolla $ign and will appear on Kanye's next studio album, Yandhi.

And Nicki isn't the only female collaborator Kanye is looking to feature on his new album as he has also reportedly set his sights on Dua Lipa.

A source said recently: "Kanye is super impressed with Dua's voice and he knows she's really hot property in the industry right now. He met her at the church service he holds in LA every Sunday and is now keen to get her on board. She's already teamed up with Calvin Harris and he saw how well that song did commercially.

"He's got a few songs he thinks Dua would be perfect for and is really eager to get her on his next album Yandhi."