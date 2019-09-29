Kesha ready for pop return

By Bang

Kesha is ready to "put a solid footprint back into pop music".

The 'Praying' hitmaker went through a "huge purge of emotions" with her last album 'Rainbow' - which was written in the wake of her failed lengthy legal battle to get out of her recording contract with Dr. Luke, who she accused of abusing her - and now she wants to go back to the fun upbeat tracks that she made her name with.

She said: "I did the therapy. [I had this] huge purge of emotions."

"[The new album] hasthe happiness that I began my career with. But it feels more earned and healthier than ever...

"I dug through the emotional wreckage, and now...I really wanted to put a solid footprint back into pop music, like, 'I can do this, and I can do this on my own.'"

"I don't know if this is my last pop record, but I want to have one where I go out with a bang."

Despite her previous struggles, Kesha insisted her earlier hits don't feel tainted because she loves seeing people enjoy her old music.

She told Billboard magazine: "When I play some of the poppier songs, people love it, and those songs are my babies too."

"It brings me so much joy to see people boogie and have the best time with their friends, and I shouldn't take that away from myself."

And the 'Tik Tok' hitmaker enjoyed striking a balance between her early pop style and her more recent introspective writing with her upcoming, currently-untitled album.

She said: "Emotions are forever. Part of this album is resurrecting the fact that you can be a mess in your head one day, and then you can also be glittered-up and have the best night of your life."