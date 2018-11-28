Lindsay Lohan 'flattered' by Ariana Grande's Mean Girls reference

By Bang

Lindsay Lohan is "flattered" after Ariana Grande referenced 'Mean Girls' in her new music video.

The 'thank u, next' hitmaker paid tribute to classic rom-coms in the promo for her hit single, including the 2004 movie which saw the star take on the role of new girl Cady Heron and navigate life at North Shore High School.

Commenting on the video - which sees Lindsay's 'Dynasty' co-star Liz Gillies taking on the role - she said: "Ain't nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan.

"But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much!"

The 32-year-old actress hasn't hidden her desire to revisit the classic comedy for a sequel with original co-stars Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

She previously admitted she's "been trying so hard" to make it happen, and she revealed it would need to be a reunion with everyone on board.

She previously said: "'Mean Girls 2' the movie -- this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back! I'd love to do it again."

"We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with - we all had a blast."

Meanwhile, Ariana's video also got the seal of approval from 'Legally Blonde' star Reese Witherspoon after her movie was also referenced in the promo.

Ariana, 25 shared a photo of her standing in front of an old school Apple computer in a nod to Reese's character Elle's in the movie, and quoted the line: "whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed"

And it soon got the attention of the 42-year-old actress - who portrayed the pink-loving blonde Harvard student-turned-lawyer in both the 2001 film and 2003 sequel, 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde' - who replied on Twitter with the line: "Also ... 2 weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Segal and I talked her out of buying a truly heinous angora sweater! "

The 'Big Little Lies' star also shared the image on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Serious Legally Blonde Vibes (sic)"