Louis Tomlinson cancels show amid coronavirus fears

By Bang

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled an upcoming show in Milan amid fears over the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old singer was scheduled to take to the stage at Fabrique on March 11 - but he's been forced to join the increasingly long list of artists who have scrapped their touring plans due to the ongoing health crisis.

Louis - who first found fame as part of One Direction - said in a statement: "Following the decree from the President of the Council of Ministers on 4th March my headline show in Milan next week will now not go ahead."

Italy has been severely hit by the coronavirus, with the government recently opting to close schools and ordering professional sporting events be played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Louis recently revealed he is already planning his second solo album.

The pop star released his debut solo album, 'Walls', in January, and he is already looking ahead to another one.

Louis said: "The thing is, I am a bit of a perfectionist but there comes a time when you have to let things go. I think I have a good idea of what I'm gonna do for the next record so that's exciting.

"It took me four years to make the album ... So to see the reaction the first day and second day, specifically, being incredible, it was a massive weight of me shoulders and I was just blown away at the support."

Louis also said he's excited about finding inspiration for his new album when he goes on tour with 'Walls'.

Speaking in February, he explained: "I'm going on tour for a lot of this year so I'm really excited about that. And I think definitely when you're going around the world, it gives you so much to write about and you're thinking more.

"So I kind of need to go on tour a little bit and then I'll probably start writing the next record.

"Normally it's just in a little studio space with people that I'm close to and I've worked with before but that's probably three, four, five months away."

