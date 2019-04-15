Madonna announces new album Madame X

By Bang

Madonna has announced a new album, 'Madame X'.

The 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker has confirmed she will be releasing a new EP - her first since 2015's 'Rebel Heart' and her 14th studio album in all.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, she said: "I decided to call my record Madame X ... Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. She is a cha cha instructor, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a teacher, a nun, a cabaret singer, a saint, a prostitute."

And posting another two short clips, Madonna captioned them: "Madame X is a spy in the house of Love ... What song is Madame X playing......"

Madonna had been teasing 'Madame X' over the last couple of weeks, posting a picture of a red X on a black background on her social media accounts.

Last October, Madonna confirmed she was working on her follow-up to 'Rebel Heart'.

She said: "I'm finishing my record, which I'm going to release next year."

Madonna is also expected to perform a song off this new album at the the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel next month.

It has been confirmed that the pop superstar will perform, where she is expected to sing two songs, a new track and a classic hit.

And later this year, Madonna is also set to go on her first world tour in three years.

An industry source said: "Madonna is really excited about performing her new music and has spared no expense with the production. There will be the usual army of dancers, slick lighting and even some pyrotechnics. She might be 60 but she works incredibly hard to keep her body in the best shape possible and plans to show it off in some amazing outfits, so fans can expect an array of dramatic costume changes."