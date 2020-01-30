Margot Robbie wants men to see Birds of Prey

By Bang

Margot Robbie hopes men will watch 'Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)'.



The 29-year-old actress reprises her 'Suicide Squad' role of Harley Quinn in the film alongside Ella Jay Basco, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rosie Perez, and she doesn't want the female-heavy cast and director, Cathy Yan, to put guys off seeing the film because she believes they will still find something to "relate" to.



Speaking at the world premiere of the movie in London on Wednesday (29.01.20), she said: "I hope that guys watch films with female leads as much as they watch ones with male leads.



"'Cause I watch films despite the gender of the protagonist and find a way to relate just on y'know human behaviour.



"I feel if more men watch female-driven content they'd find a way to relate as well."



Margot produced the movie and though it was a "priority" for her to employ more women, she insisted Cathy didn't get the director job because of her gender, but because she was simply the right person.



She told Sky News: "It was a big priority for me to always seek opportunities for women because they categorically and historically get fewer opportunities.



"However, at the end of the day, the best person for the job should get the job and if the best person that came in was a guy we would have had a guy directing this film, but Cathy [Yan - director] was the best person for this job."



The 'Bombshell' actress hopes there will be more female nominees in the directing categories during awards season next year, following a series of all-male shortlists this time round.



She said: "I hope that's not the case next year.



"I loved a lot of movies this year, I loved movies that were directed by phenomenal female directors as well, but yeah, what can you do?"

